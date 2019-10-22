KENDALLVILLE — Zombies will be dashing Saturday night in Kendallville, but the goal isn’t scary for the 1-mile fun run/walk. Organizer Macy Burtch said the real goal is to encourage families with children to wear their Halloween costumes and be active in a free event.
Those participating in the race should meet at the Kendallville Sports Complex by 6 p.m. A hayride will shuttle people to the start area in Bixler Lake Park. There is no registration requirement.
All runners and walkers will start at the same time. The race will be timed, but only for information for the runners and walkers. After the race, families with older children may want to take in the “Trail of Terrors” sponsored by the parks department.
“The Zombie Dash is a ‘capture the flag’ kind of game,” Burtch said. The event is free and co-sponsored by Activate Noble County and Kendallville Parks Department.
Each runner or walker will be given “life strips” — flags similar to those in flag football — to wear during the race. The objective is for human racers to complete the 1-mile run/walk with as many lives left as possible. Volunteers dressed in zombie costumes will try to snatch the life strips from the human racers.
Burtch said the volunteer “zombies” will approach participants in age-appropriate ways so that the race is more fun and less scary for younger children. Parents are welcome to push their younger children in strollers while they walk or run.
“It will be very safe,” she said. “The zombies will come up to 5-year-olds differently than older kids. And everyone gets a goody bag of healthy treats.”
Burtch is a senior at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne and completing an internship with Activate Noble County. An earlier project, the farmers market in the summer at the Community Learning Center, and the Zombie Dash are elements in her senior project. Burtch said she will write a report on the Zombie Dash and give a class presentation on how she planned and promoted the event.
The Zombie Dash is new to Noble County, but Burtch said it isn’t an original idea with her. She coordinated a Zombie Dash in Huntington during her 2018 internship.
