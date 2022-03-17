LIGONIER — Summer school for West Noble students will begin May 31 and end by June 30, emptying out the buildings in July for major maintenance work. Students will meet four days a week for four hours in classes of 15 or fewer.
School board members approved the plan Monday night.
Superintendent Galen Mast said summer school class content will be “beefed up” for 2022. Any primary student may attend summer school, but Mast said building principals usually work with parents to identify students who should have the extra help. High school students can take summer school classes to earn additional credits or for credit recovery to keep on track for graduation.
Technology director Mike Burke gave the board a brief overview of what devices he hopes to replace with the spring application for the Common School Loan. Among the hardware on the table are new projectors in every classroom and in common areas; all 22-inch monitors, keyboard-and-mouse kits, and 350 chargers for Chromebooks to make e-learning days easier.
Student devices, such as Chromebooks, are replaced in the fall application process, Burke said. The spring application will be considered for approval at a future meeting.
The roof replacement on West Noble Middle School is ahead of schedule because supplies have arrived, Mast said, but insulation is still in transit. HVAC units have been delayed by a shortage of controls.
The board then heard a presentation from manager Lisa Huntington of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors on the district’s options for borrowing for several proposed major projects on facilities. These options include general obligation bonds and first mortgage bonds, to be used in conjunction with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Huntington gave board members a packet of her presentation, including two scenarios on financing options, charts and graphs, and the school district’s history of debt service.
Huntington said the general obligation and first mortgage bonds would affect the tax rate by 6 cents. How that effect plays out is determined by the scenario the board chooses and how the 6 cents is applied in the plan.
The overall tax rate will be unchanged, Huntington said, because of other factors. An increase in net assessed evaluation and agricultural land, and pension bonds which will soon come off of the district’s debt service, will keep the overall tax rate level.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Megan Craig, elementary food service, effective Feb. 21; Ronny Terry, elementary custodian, effective June 30; Robert martin, middle school cross country coach, effective end of school year; Angie Hargrave, middle school food service; effective March 1; and Leah Gamble, high school food service, effective March #.
Leaves: Christina Smith, elementary teachers, effective April 11 to end of school year; and Shonda Pfenning, primary school teacher, effective Sept. 9 through Dec. 5.
Classified: Hailey Denton, high school custodian to elementary food Service, 6 hours per day; Sherise Delong, high school part time custodian; and Zayne Patrick, high school student custodian, effective March 15 at $12 per hour.
Service Agreements: Joy Wert, Danielle Sitts and Martha Hedges, primary school EL Team stipend, $750 each; Melody Marsh and Katie Salazar, elementary EL Team stipend, $750; Danielle Long, middle school EL Team stipend, $750; Brittany Blotkamp and Kelsey Grimm, high school EL Team stipend, $750 each; Ben Mead and Christopher Young, middle school sixth grade girls basketball coach (50% each), $525; Alondra Ibarra and Alecia Snyder, middle school cheerleading co-coaches, $525 each; Tom March, middle school wrestling coach split pay with Wes Weimer, $861 and $431; Dave Shields, high school assistant baseball coach, $2,015; Mel Coyle, high school additional assistant baseball coach, $1,211; Jose Marmolejo, high school volunteer baseball coach; Becky Yoder, high school assistant softball coach, $2,015; Joey Vargas, high school volunteer softball coach; and Tyler Schuller, high school assistant spring athletic director, $1,561.
Other: Joan Shepherd, Lisa Taylor and Heather Thompson, special needs bus driver cell phone stipend, $420 annual, $105 quarterly; Timothy Howard, district maintenance technician, $0.25 per hour increase; and Melody Marsh, elementary teacher received ENL License, $1,000 (2 Level).
