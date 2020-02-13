Kenneth Charles Humphries, 64, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Feb. 1, 2020, at Green House Village in Goshen, Indiana.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 1:21 am
