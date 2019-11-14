Rec center opens basketball registration
LIGONIER — Basketball registration for boys and girls in grades K & 1 and 2 & 3 will begin Nov. 18.
Games will be played at Ligonier Park & Recreation Center on Saturday mornings, beginning in January. The fee to register is $25. Coaches are also needed.
The 29th Annual Turkey Shoot, a free throw contest for adults and children, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the recreation center. This event is for boys and girls ages 3 to 12.
The cost is $4 per team consisting of one adult and one child. First and second place winners in each age group will receive a turkey and third place winners will receive a pumpkin pie.
Call the recreation center at 260-894-7344 for more information.
