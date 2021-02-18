MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), announced recently plans to retire two coal-fired units representing half of its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station capacity in Wheatfield, by the end of 2021.
The retirements are part of NIPSCO’s broader, long-term electric generation strategy and customer-centric plan referred to as “Your Energy, Your Future.” The strategy outlines the company’s plans to become 100% coal-free by 2028, while transitioning to reliable, lower-cost and more sustainable energy options. NIPSCO projects the transition will result in an estimated $4 billion in cost savings over the long term.
The Schahfer Generating Station coal-fired units 14 and 15, designated for retirement this year, are among the oldest in NIPSCO’s fleet, having been in service since 1976 and 1979 respectively.
NIPSCO’s remaining coal-fired units are currently on track to be retired as previously announced, with the Schahfer Generating Station retiring by May 2023 and the Michigan City Generating Station by the end of 2028. These timelines are consistent with the previous Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) conducted in 2018 – a regulatory process used in Indiana to thoroughly analyze and outline how electric utilities plan to meet the future electric needs of its customers. Workforce planning is underway with the goal to minimize impacts to positions and employees.
To deliver on its promise of service reliability for its customers, NIPSCO has secured the needed lower-cost capacity from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market – the regional entity responsible for ensuring reliability across the broader electric grid – along with additional upgrades to its transmission system to reliably retire units 14 and 15. NIPSCO is also bringing online new lower-cost generating resources from solar, wind and battery technology to meet its customers’ future energy needs.
Two wind projects, Rosewater located in White County and Jordan Creek located in Benton and Warren counties, became operational in late 2020, adding 500 MW of installed capacity to NIPSCO’s fleet. The Indiana Crossroads wind project is expected to provide an additional 300 MW by the end of 2021.
NIPSCO kicks off its 2021 IRP process in March, which includes a public forum involving participation and input from customers, consumer representatives, environmental organizations and other stakeholders that will extend through November, when the latest plan will be submitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties.
NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 470,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities served. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability — North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America’s Best Large Employers since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.