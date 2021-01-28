LIGONIER — Ligonier will include repairs to three alleys along with Chapman Street in its next Community Crossings grant application round, due soon.
The board of works heard Wednesday that the project will cost an estimated $764,000. If the grant quest is successful, the state pays 75% and the city, 25%.
“I’m happy to see this include alleys,” said Mayor Patty Fisel. “It’s a sign of progress to move from streets to alleys.”
Board of works members Fisel, Steve Clouse, Tom Janes and Earle Franklin affirmed their support for soccer programs and disc golf tournaments at Kenney Park.
Park director Travis Brimhall asked for input in resuming the soccer program in the spring. The soccer program was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the fall football program was conducted within state and county health guidelines. Brimhall said the soccer program could be managed with the same health guidelines used by the fall football program.
Brimhall also said a Goshen disc golf player, who frequently plays at Kenney Park, approached him about organizing leagues or tournaments at the Ligonier course. Another group of Noble County disc golf players has also expressed interest in playing in Ligonier.
The board agreed that Brimhall should continue to work with players and organizers to encourage leagues and tournaments on the Ligonier course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.