FORT WAYNE — On March 11, during lunch at West Noble High School, a student began to choke.
A fellow student, Titus Allard, noticed and rushed over to help. Allard performed abdominal thrusts until the student could resume breathing.
The American Red Cross awarded West Noble student Titus Allard the Certificate of Extraordinary Action, which is given to individuals who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life.
“If Allard did not act so quickly, the outcome of this situation could have been significantly worse,” said Katherine MacAulay, executive director of the American Red Cross, Northeast Indiana chapter, said in a press release. “Recipients of these lifesaving awards exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. They are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress.”
The Red Cross hopes that Allard’s quick actions will encourage others to get emergency response training. Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.
If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit Lifesaving Awards.org to nominate, recognize or be inspired.
The Indiana Region serves 87 Indiana counties consisting of six Red Cross chapters: Central Indiana (Indianapolis headquarters), Northern Indiana (South Bend headquarters), Northeast Indiana (Fort Wayne headquarters), Northwest (Merrillville headquarters), Southern Indiana (Evansville headquarters) and West Central Indiana (Terre Haute headquarters).
For more information on the Indiana Region: redcross.org/local/in. Follow the Indiana Region at facebook.com/INRedCross and @INRedCross on Twitter.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.