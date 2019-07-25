FORT WAYNE — A Ligonier man convicted for selling unregistered "zip guns" was sentenced to 70 months in prison in federal court Wednesday.
Billy J. Moore, 32, of Ligonier, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady upon his plea of guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing an unregistered destructive device, and distributing methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Moore was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.
According to documents in this case, Moore sold unregistered destructive devices, or “zip guns,” on two occasions to an individual, and when search warrants were served later in the investigation, Moore possessed at least 10 firearms and approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition as a convicted felon. Also during the investigation, Moore sold methamphetamine to an individual.
Further details about the details case were not available in the public federal court record.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Allen County Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Geller.
