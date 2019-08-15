LIGONIER — Two health care providers are offering help for West Noble student athletes who need assistance with the costs of sports physicals.
The Ronald McDonald CareMobile (Parkview) will do a limited number of free physicals by appointment only at West Noble High School on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632) as soon as possible to make an appointment, as slots fill quickly, and tell the scheduler that the appointment is for the Ronald McDonald CareMobile at West Noble, Ligonier. Parkview will bill insurance, if available, but will not bill individuals.
St. Martin’s Health Care, which serves low-income residents in Noble and DeKalb counties, will do sports physicals for student athletes for a donation of $20, executive director Tammy Stafford said.
Parents may bring students to the walk-in clinic at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, on Mondays from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; or Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn said that sports physical examinations are required by the Indiana High School Athletic Association to be sure the student athlete is physically able to participate in that sport. The sports physical examination is similar to a wellness check.
The cost for a sports physical can range from $40 to as much as $41.50, depending on the provider, Schermerhorn said. he said Some insurance providers cover one physical per year, but many insurance providers don’t cover physicals at all. The cost can be a barrier for low-income students to participate in sports.
“It can be a financial burden on families, especially those with multiple students participating. We try and help those students who can’t afford one. Oftentimes a staff member or community member is eager to help out,” Schermerhorn said.
Parents may direct questions to the nurse at the West Noble school where their child attends.
