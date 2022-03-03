March
Today — Turffula Trees program, 4:30 p.m. Ligonier Public Library.
Today — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
March 7 — Movie Night, 4 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
March 7 — Cromwell Night Book Club, discussion for adults, 6 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
March 8 — Ligonier Public Library board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
March 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m.
March 9 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
March 9 — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
March 10 — Cromwell Afternoon Book Club, discussion for adults, 1:30 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell Branch Library.
March 10 — Paint Chip Rainbows, 4:30 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
March 14 — Mom’s Day In, 4 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
March 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
March 15 — Crafty Crew, 5:30 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
March 16 — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.