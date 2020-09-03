LIGONIER — It might not look like dirt is moving at the site for Ligonier’s new fire station, but work is happening behind the scenes to ensure the structure is safe.
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission met in a special meeting Wednesday morning to approve changing plans for the foundation of the building.
At the meeting, City Engineer Rick Pharis said recent soil testing has found that the dirt was not good enough for the kind of foundation the city wanted to lay down for the fire station.
Now, the city must pay $344,301.10 to thicken the foundation’s concrete slab from 6 to 8 inches.
That cost isn’t an additional expense to the project, though — originally, $500,000 was factored in for contingencies and costs that would pop up along the way, like this.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said some of the same obstacles the city has seen in construction for the fire station are the same as when the city hall was built.
Soil testing like this isn’t done until some digging with construction happens, Shearer said. Plus, water problems and dewatering measures have been the same with this site as with city hall’s along Cavin Street.
The fire station project has previously combatted its water issue by factoring in pylons under the building.
Pharis said that the next steps before laying down the foundation are filling in the large hole at the construction site and continuing to dewater.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel stressed the importance of fixing issues like these as they arise, especially when it’s something as important as the foundation.
“Everybody knows if you have a bad foundation, you don’t have a good project,” Fisel said.
The RDC unanimously approved the change. The next meeting is Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. in city hall.
