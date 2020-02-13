LIGONIER — Rose Marie Lindsay, 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 12:20 a.m., at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1936, to Russell and Maude (Gross) Johnson, in Noble County, Indiana.
On Jan. 31, 1953, she married Alfred LeRoy Lindsay Sr., in Ligonier.
Rose worked at Starcraft, Sroufe Manufacturing and Tower Ribbon for many years.
She loved to travel, take pictures, and garden. She was also an avid collector of amethysts, rocks, and Elvis memorabilia. More than anything, Rose loved her kids and grandkids dearly.
She is survived by her children, Edith “Sue” Lindsay, of Ligonier, Richard (Cindy) Lindsay, of Orland, Alfred Lindsay Jr., of Ligonier, Thomas (Janet) Lindsay, of Ligonier, Charles (Jennifer) Martin, of LaGrange, Tina (Michael) Walton, of New Paris, and James Brown, of New Paris; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Johnson, of South Vienna, Ohio; two sons-in-law, Dennis Peoples, of Wolcottville, and Kenneth Brown, of Ligonier; along with a large extended family and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; two daughters, Nondus Brown and Dixie L. Peoples; a great-grandson, Rodney “RJ” Bowman Jr.; two sisters; and two brothers.
A funeral service was held in Rose’s honor on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.
Pastor John Lutton officiated.
Burial followed at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Memorial donations are to the Hemophilia Foundation of Indiana or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
