LIGONIER — Stride after stride, meter after meter, the cross country runners at West Noble Middle School are intent on adding their contributions to the school’s legacy of running success.
And while high school teams usually get all the attention, the foundation for that success starts way earlier — even in kindergarten.
The 15 boys and 24 girls on the team range in age from 11 to 14, with every level of ability. Some of them are descendants of West Noble cross country royalty. Mothers, fathers, or both parents in some cases, made their mark as runners at the state level.
When they get to high school, these middle school students will see their parents’ photographs up on the wall in the Hall of Fame.
Robert Martin and Brandon Chordas serve as coaches at the middle school. Chordas is director of West Noble transportation and safety department and coaches the boys.
Martin teaches kindergarten at West Noble Primary School and coaches the girls. He’s also coached high school boys’ teams. He said that while the boys and girls train the same, there are differences in what motivates boys and girls.
“The high school boys work to achieve goals,” Martin said. “For the middle school girls, the special aspect of cross country is not only competition, but socializing.”
The middle school runners are developing discipline as they practice their sport, despite the heat of summer and tropical humidity. The team begins workouts in early summer to be ready for a short season in the fall after school starts.
“We started June 1 in Kenney Park at 8 a.m.,” said Chordas, a veteran runner from his student days at Churubusco High School. “We had 20 kids every morning. The dedication of kids this age is pretty impressive.”
Team member Trinity Parson said she is the latest in a long line of runners in her family.
“It gives me joy,” Parson said. “The way I push my body. Cross country is a team sport but I can work as one, too.”
Mya Emmert is inspired by her parents, both of whom are in West Noble’s Hall of Fame.
“It’s knowing the pride that I have after a race and how I pushed myself,” Emmert said. “I love teamwork.”
Lanie Martin and Addison Chordas are the daughters of the coaches.
“I love the team,” said Lanie Martin. “We are close, like family. It pushes me, cheers me on.”
Addison Chordas said she thinks the sport is easier for her because her dad is her coach.
“It’s one of the hardest sports, physical, but it is also a mental sport,” Addison Chordas said. “I can tell him stuff during training.”
Eighth-grader Xavier Hofmeister said he started running in kindergarten.
“I always loved it,” he said. “It is fun to be with others. I don’t like running alone, but my mom used to do it.”
The sport of cross country was the second choice for Nathan Troxel.
“I run because it’s fun,” he said. “But my parents won’t let me play football.”
Cross country runners usually suffer from pulled muscles or rolled ankles as typical injuries, Coach Chordas said. Concussions and torn ligaments are rare in the sport.
Eight-grader Stephen Flores said he joined cross country in fifth grade to combat boredom and have something to do. He really wasn’t interested in any other sport.
“I wanted to see myself get better,” Flores said. “I wanted to help others get better.”
Indeed, Flores has helped himself to be a better athlete on that quest. Coach Chordas said Flores has shaved 10 minutes off of his time in the three years he’s been running.
One benefit of running is that the sport gives middle school students stronger lungs and better health as they grow. Another is the development of discipline and an ethic of hard work, lifelong skills that are vital in a career path they choose.
“We’ve had quite a few West Noble runners who’ve gone on to college at Grace, Bethel, IUPUI, University or Saint Francis and Indiana Wesleyan,” Coach Chordas said. “So many of our West Noble teachers went to Indiana Wesleyan and returned home because they got running scholarships.”
