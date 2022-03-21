LIGONIER — Republicans in Ligonier will caucus on April 5 to select a new city council member.
The GOP is replacing Ligonier City Councilman Bill Mills, who left the council due to ongoing health issues. Mills is an at-large member of the council, representing all of Ligonier’s population.
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams announced the caucus to replace Mills will take place Tuesday, April 5 at 5 p.m. in the police training room at the Ligonier Police Department.
The next council member will be chosen by three precinct committeemen, all three of which hold positions within Ligonier city government. Those three precinct electors include Bryan Shearer, the city’s public safety director, as well as Julia Bell and Chris Fought, both of whom are on the Ligonier City Council.
Vice precinct chairmen do not vote unless a precinct chairman cannot attend. Proxy appointments will be made no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus, Williams said.
The seat is open to any Republican who lives within the city limits of Ligonier. Those interested in filling the seat need to contact Williams in writing no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus. No candidate will be considered after 5 p.m. on April 2.
The winner of the caucus will finish out the rest of Mills’ term, which runs through the end of 2023. The position is up for election next year during municipal elections if the candidate wishes to seek a full four-year term.
The city council serves as both the executive and fiscal body of the city, stewarding the city’s budget as well as approving ordinances and resolutions regarding local rules and policy.
The council regularly meets twice per month on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council members may be appointed to serve on other boards or committees, which could lead to additional meetings or commitments.
Council members are compensated $5,124 per year, paid quarterly, for serving on the five-member council.
Interested candidates can contact Williams at 242-0351 for details on the position or the process for filing for the caucus.
