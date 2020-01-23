Dr. Jerry Winebrenner
Dr. Jerry Winebrenner of Cromwell, Indiana, died in the morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center, Ligonier, are handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Advance Leader does not charge for death notices. An extended obituary, which includes survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Steve Garbacz for more information at: sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.