LIGONIER — It’s not all bad right now.
Take, for example, Fashion Farm’s pumpkin doughnuts, which it sold last weekend, way outside of the normal October season.
Now, they’re continuing sales of doughnuts to keep spirits high throughout the coronavirus pandemic and to continue to support the restaurant on the property.
From now through the spring, Fashion Farm will be selling iced cake doughnuts, not pumpkin.
The pumpkin ones, though, sold like hotcakes, although Fashion Farm’s corporate officer Jason Becker said he doesn’t know exactly how many sold.
“They were coming in so fast that we kind of lost count,” Becker said.
Sales this past weekend of pumpkin doughnuts alone matched a given weekend during the October season.
The idea to sell pumpkin doughnuts in the middle of April came from one employee, who suggested it might be beneficial to everyone’s mental health to remind people of a time pre-quarantine and “bring back some good memories,” Becker said.
The joy of remembering the fall season spread all over the Ligonier community and even across the country.
One person who bought doughnuts delivered them to friends and family. Avalon Village and other organizations also came to buy goodies, too.
That financial support helps the Fashion Farm restaurant quite a bit, Becker said. Right now, it’s running at about 25% capacity because of the in-person dining shutdown.
“We’re blessed to have the folks that we do who support us,” Becker said.
The shutdown has somewhat of a silver lining, though. Fashion Farm has been able to paint the walls and ceiling, clean the carpets and wax the floors in the restaurant, all things they wouldn’t be able to do if they were open normally.
However, although the restaurant’s dining room is still closed, the greenhouse at Fashion Farm is open for the season seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
That’s a good thing, because it seems that with people staying home, many are starting to toil in their backyard gardens.
“Folks are getting geared up for their gardens,” Becker said. “We’ve had more vegetable sales now this early than we’ve had in the past.”
And, this year, Becker said Fashion Farm is offering more resources for people who do container gardening.
Gardening supplies might be helpful, as well as Fashion Farm’s floral shop, with Mother’s Day fast approaching, too.
People wishing to buy a floral arrangement for mom can still do so through the floral shop, but Becker said to keep in mind that the flowers will be of the designer’s choice.
“I think a lot of moms can struggle during this time, with the distancing,” Becker said. “We really want to help people celebrate Mother’s Day and keep it special for mom.”
If you’re interested in ordering flowers, Becker asks that, if possible, you preorder over the phone or online and pay before picking them up.
