On May 14, 1975, Noble County’s west-side newspapers combined to form the Advance-Leader.
The Cromwell Advance, established in 1912, and the Ligonier Leader, established 1880, merged as many small papers did back in the day under the ownership of what’s now KPC Media Group Inc.
Originally published on Wednesdays from its office in Ligonier, the Advance-Leader started with a circulation of 4,035 readers and previously included a second advertiser section distributed to announced 4,992 households.
Subscription prices were $5 year for existing subscribers, $6 per year for mail subscribers in Noble County and $7 per year for new home-delivery subscribers. News stand price was 15 cents per copy.
“The Advance-Leader will combine the best features of the Advance and the Leader — features which have made them a fixture in their communities for 63 years and 95 years, respectively,” a story in the first edition states. “And it will bring even more to its readers — more news and pictures of the West Noble area, more sports coverage and a complete weekly television viewing guide in each issue containing program listings and highlights for Fort Wayne and South Bend stations.”
Page A1 stories in the first edition included “City to build tennis courts” by Dave Kurtz (still employed with KPC, now the longtime editor of The Star in Auburn), “Fire Hydrants To Be Transformed” and “Sprunger Employees Fired Tuesday.”
The first edition was 32 pages, along with a 12-page B section.
Other stories in the first edition included “Pooie buys new chair; finds in gas station,” a short feature about local Pooie Pegrem bartering a sale at the local service station; “No rush to buy this gas-saver” about a presentation of an experimental carburetor with a claim to take 10-mile-per-gallon vehicles to 30 mpg efficiency; “Charger Gals Win Track Crown — Guys Take Second” recap of the NECC Conference track finals; “Chargers Lose to Fremont in NECC Conference Tourney,” coverage of West Noble’s 4-1 loss in baseball; “2nd Deputy O.K. For Prosecutor” as then-prosecutor G. David Laur got a second deputy prosecutor; and “Topeka Industries Eye Recovery in ‘75” about bounce-back in the RV industry after a bad start to the 1970s.
The initial staff for the newspaper included general manager Jim Wallace, former editor of the Cromwell Advance; co-editors Kurtz and Grace Witwer; Don Robbins was Cromwell correspondent; Ron Ensley was business manager; and office manager was Kathy Stickel. George O. Witwer was publisher.
Norm Davis, former owner of the Ligonier Leader, was retained as composing room supervisor for KPC.
