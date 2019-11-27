LIGONIER — The West Noble school board will have a work session Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss two topics, teacher schedules for a six-period school day and a districtwide security update.
Superintendent Galen Mast asked for the work session ahead of the regular Dec. 16 meeting. He recommended the board be prepared to vote on the six-period schedule on Dec. 16, as the board meets only once in December.
District treasurer Barbara Fought said the board will also receive information regarding the replacement of security cameras in all buildings as well as other updates during the work session.
Mast reported that the teacher appreciation grant for the district’s highly effective and effective teachers saw a $20,000 increase this year, raising the grant amount to a total of $83,778.22. Highly effective teachers will receive $608 and effective teachers will receive $456 in December.
In an item not on the agenda, board member David Peterson moved, and John Schwartz seconded, to approve Mast’s recommendation to allow probation officers to carry their firearms while on campus.
Mast said school policy is that all firearms brought onto school property must be locked in a vehicle and out of sight, but that the board has discretion to amend the policy to allow law enforcement and other officers to carry their firearms with them while on campus.
Peterson also asked the board to consider guidelines for how the school’s insurance committee operates, when the committee meets and how many times per year the committee meets. He said people had asked him about changing the committee’s representation and function.
“The committee decides what everybody’s insurance will be,” he added.
Fought explained the history of the insurance committee, which formed in 1990 with seven members and later expanded to nine members. Representatives on the committee are drawn from each school building and the categories of classified employees, non-certified employees, one administrator and one board member. When vacancies occur, the category affected chooses another representative.
Fought said the committee meets at least twice a year, and more often if appeals are filed.
Fought said West Noble is self-insured, but that the state is pushing for school districts to join its insurance plan. She cautioned that costs such as the employer’s share the premium, could go up under a state plan.
Board member Todd Moore said the district should consider limiting its exposure to risks such as large claims dues to catastrophic illness by implementing a “spousal carve-out,” requiring spouses of West Noble employees to take insurance offered by their own employment as primary coverage. Moore said the practice is common in many workplaces.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Terasa May, a middle school food service employee, effective Nov. 11; and Waunita Sue Patrick, high school instructional assistant, effective Dec. 31.
Shonda Pfenning was granted a leave from March 19 through May 22, 2020.
Jennifer Cochran was hired as a vocational/white bus driver for four hours per day at a rate of $12 per hour. Heather Bortner was also hired as a bus driver.
Service agreements for extracurricular activities were approved for Jenna Risedorph and Michael Engler, Link Crew, $1,100 each; Travis Howard and Jesse Kelly for sixth grade boys basketball, $1,050 each; Marcus Eash, seventh grade boys basketball and Trent Marsh, eighth grade boys basketball, $1,812 each; Athena Metzger, high school head gymnastics coach, $2,256; and Karyssa Davis, high school assistant gymnastics coach, $1,211.
Marilyn Eash is starting with Staffmark in a middle school food service position at $11 per hour for four hours per day. John Stout is starting with Staffmark as the high school third-shift custodian at $11 per hour.
Greg Eash was approved as a volunteer coach for seventh grade boys basketball.
