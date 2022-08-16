LIGONIER — Two charities, Noble House shelter for women and Milford Food Bank, are the recipients of donations from the Community Million Alliance’s annual Pasta Night.
The drive-through event was held July 23, raising proceeds of $4,000. Pasta Night is held in honor of Charlie Tapp, long-time missions supporter. Four Tapp family members were part of the kitchen crew for the event.
Volunteer partners who assisted CMA with the dinner are Ligonier United Methodist Church for use of its Crosswalk facilities, all those who purchased dinners or made financial donations, and Pak a Sak in Ligonier for the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.