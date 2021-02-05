LIGONIER — Three neighboring families on Ligonier’s north side discovered white supremacy propaganda and other extremist writing dropped next to their mailboxes on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, likely tossed out of a vehicle under cover of darkness.
Ligonier’s fliers were very similar to those distributed in nearby Topeka and Shipshewana earlier that same week. The sheets of paper had “White Lives Matter” printed in a large bold font on one side, and an incoherent, prayer-type text on the other side. Each sheet pf paper was folded in quarters and placed inside a plastic sandwich bag with an egg-size rock.
Like the letters in Topeka, no group is identified on either side of the paper.
Elva Flores said she found one baggie with the paper inside on Sunday morning, Jan. 24, next to her mailbox on North Main Street. One of her neighbors found one sandwich bag, but a third neighbor found three sandwich bags by the mailbox.
“It was done in the darkness. No one saw anything,” Flores said.
One neighbor filed a police report.
Flores said all the families in that block are Latino, so it’s difficult to avoid feeling targeted and to avoid worrying about neighborhood safety.
“I don’t know what this person or group wants,” Flores said. “We live in difficult times for people to do this.”
Flores has lived in Ligonier for 42 years and said she had never experienced any problems in the city. She and her husband of 41 years have raised their family in Ligonier and have lived in their beautiful home for about 20 years.
Flores knew about the more than a dozen letters distributed in LaGrange County and said that “it doesn’t help anybody.” She thinks the perpetrators may be seeking publicity.
“I’m not sure if they are only targeting Mexican families. It’s not right because people are worrying about COVID,” she said. “It’s time to be nicer.”
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer confirmed that one police report had been filed for the North Main Street incident, and he was aware of the other neighbors’ discoveries. He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the extremist letters distributed in LaGrange County.
Shearer said his officers are doing extra patrols near churches, but that no new letters have surfaced.
The perpetrators may distribute their offensive speech under the First Amendment, and such speech is not a crime, Shearer said. However, the perpetrators of propaganda could be charged for littering or trespassing onto private property if that is applicable.
