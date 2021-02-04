Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.