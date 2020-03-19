LIGONIER — She’s a master of her craft. Officially, now, anyway.
Tuesday afternoon, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) announced Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn had earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk.
“I didn’t know until today,” Hawn said.
Only clerks who are members of the IIMC can start to attend classes and serve on committees to earn points that go toward designations.
The IIMC has two designations, one for a Certified Municipal Clerk and another for a Master Municipal Clerk.
“It’s similar to a bachelors and masters program,” respectively, Ashley DiBlasi, IMC’s assistant director of professional development, said.
Hawn said she had her CMP designation for a while now, but to get the MMP, a clerk has to earn a different set of points they had to earn to get CMP.
It’s taken Hawn about 10 years to get where she is now, and the designation isn’t one to be taken lightly. Hawn is one of 28 Indiana clerks who have the MMP distinction.
“IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state,” an IIMC press release read.
In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve. Your City can take immense pride in Barbara’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone.”
Part of her work toward earning the MMP distinction was serving on the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ education committee, as well as attending conferences, like a recent one in Muncie.
“I am proud of myself,” Hawn said.
A plaque and MMP pin should be arriving in the mail for Hawn shortly. Beyond the sheer recognition factor, Hawn said the distinction is important in identifying mentors for other clerks to look to for guidance.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel was also proud of the city’s clerk-treasurer for being recognized with the top designation.
“We’ve always thought that Barb does fantastic in her job. She makes it very easy for us to do business in the city,” Fisel said. “She’s very meticulous. She’s very organized.”
Fisel added that she’s never had to question finances or worry about Hawn’s position.
“I have always considered her an excellent clerk treasurer,” Fisel said.
