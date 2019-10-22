LIGONIER — The Noble County Gas & Steam Club enjoyed a beautiful summer day with its annual tractor drive.
Eleven tractors, drivers and families started at the John and Lynn Reidenbach farm northwest of Rome City, traveled about 16 miles to Fashion Farm restaurant in Ligonier, where they enjoyed lunch and a tour of the museum.
The drive continued south of Ligonier to the Mark Hursey farm to tour the round barn that has been in the family for many years.
The group continued their drive through the countryside east to Wawaka, then north to return to the Reidenbach farm for a total of 36 miles for the day.
The club appreciated the hospitality and assistance from Patty at Fashion Farm restaurant, Ligonier Police Department for assistance in crossing U.S. 6, the Hursey family for the tour, and motorist who gave the tractor drivers space to be safe.
The club’s Fall Plow Day will be Oct. 26, with a rain date of Nov. 2.
