Health board offering childhood vaccine clinic
LIGONIER — The Noble County Department of Health will provide a childhood vaccine clinic at Ligonier Public Library for two days in March.
All routine childhood vaccines for children ages 2 months to 18 years will be available on Wednesday, March 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, March 25, from noon to 2 p.m.
The vaccines are free for Medicaid (Hoosier Healthwise) and most private health insurance holders. An optional $15 administrative fee for uninsured patients is requested but no required.
Call 260-636-2978 to make an appointment and request the Ligonier Public Library location. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be given priority.
Lions Club plans Spring Fling
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will hold a Spring Fling Bingo party on April 8 at the Cromwell Community Center. The Spring Fling will be held from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Food will be served starting at 6 p.m. with Bingo starting at 6:30 pm. The menu is hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and drinks. There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the Spring Fling.
WN sets Kindergarten Round-Up dates
LIGONIER — West Noble Primary School will have Kindergarten Round-Up Monday, April 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, April 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All students will be age 5 on or before Aug 1, 2022, are eligible for kindergarten. For the Round-Up, parents should bring the student to be enrolled, his or her birth certificate and immunization records.
