LIGONIER — The West Noble school board made quick work of its business at Monday night’s meeting, wrapping up the agenda in 15 minutes. A surprise announcement came at the end of the meeting, however.
School resource officer Jason Shearer announced his resignation from his West Noble position to the board. Shearer said he has accepted a position as a detective with the Ligonier Police Department. His last day at West Noble is Dec. 4.
“Thank you for the nine years here,” Shearer said, adding that he wanted to tell the board of his decision in person.
Superintendent Galen Mast thanked students, staff and administrators for their excellent work during the first trimester, praising them for managing in-person and virtual learning while helping their students cope with the pandemic.
“We had no virus sharing in the schools until a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
The number of cases had inched up in recent days. West Noble went to e-learning for Monday and Tuesday to lengthen the time that the buildings would be empty over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to its website. West Noble operates on a Monday-Thursday schedule with Friday as an e-learning day.
The final batch of board policy updates, covering support staff policies for drug and alcohol testing, CDL licensing and safety, was approved.
District treasurer Barbara Fought reviewed the cash flow sheets for the Education and Operations funds, telling the board that there are “no surprises” as the district nears the end of the year.
Mast reviewed a draft of the proposed school board meeting calendar for 2021, which will be similar to this year’s schedule. The board will consider it for approval in January.
In the consent agenda, the board approved two disbursement lists, totaling $946,443 and $376,010, along with the minutes. Mast said board members’ questions had been previously answered by email.
Michael Engler was hired as a high school homebound tutor at $35 per hour for the current school year.
