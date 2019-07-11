Email items for the calendar of events to kbrennan@kpcmedia.com.
Today
Summer reading hands-on activities will take place in the children’s department of the Noble County Public Library Cromwell branch from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Teens grade 6-12 can sign up to create a nebula-style necklace at the Ligonier Public Library at 2 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Summer reading hands-on activities will take place in the children’s department of the Noble County Public Library Cromwell branch from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Summer reading champions will be able to attend the Summer Reading Finale at the Ligonier Public Library at 11 a.m.
Bluegrass gospel jam: 5 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., Ligonier. The concert will take place in the Fellowship Hall from 5-8 p.m. All are welcome to attend this open mic. Carry-in finger food will be served. For more information, please call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 221-0003.
A teen program will take place Friday, July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ligonier Public Library. Patriotic cake pops will be made. It’s never too late to celebrate Independence Day, especially when cake is involved! Must register to attend this free event.
Monday, July 15
The Ligonier Park and Recreation Board will meet at the Sports and Recreation Center in Kenney Park at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Adults can come paint at the Ligonier Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Through this step-by-step class the staff members will guide you to create your own starry night painting. Make it your own by adding your choice of a silhouette or constellations. Cost is $10, which pays for an individual 11-by-14 inch canvas, snacks and a drink. You must be registered by July 13. No refunds after July 15. Elementary-age children can attend with a parent present.
Craft Therapy for adults will be Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at the Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library. Participants will create a Mason jar frame vase during this free program.
Wednesday, July 17
A yoga class with Kelly Meeks will take place at the Noble County Public Library Cromwell branch at 7:30 a.m. in the opera house room.
The Ligonier Public Library will host a dance party storytime at 11 a.m.
Thursady, July 18
This month’s book discussion at the Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library will be Thursday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean will be covered.
Friday, July 19
A dog safety class for children will be offered at the Ligonier Public Library at 11 a.m.
Monday, July 22
The Ligonier City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Stone’s Trace Society grounds in the brick house.
Wednesday, July 24
A yoga class with Kelly Meeks will take place at the Noble County Public Library Cromwell branch at 7:30 a.m. in the opera house room.
The Ligonier Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Monday, July 29
A Novel Points Discussion Night will take place at the Ligonier Public Library at 5:30 p.m. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah will be discussed. Dessert will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Ligonier High School Alumni will host its 35th dinner for anyone who attended the Ligonier building. It will take place at West Noble High School from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The cost per person is $16. Call Glen Hicks at 856-2821 or email him at glenhicks44@gmail.com with any questions.
Monday, Aug. 12
The Ligonier City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Ligonier Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Monday, Aug. 19
The Ligonier Park and Recreation Board will meet at the Sports and Recreation Center in Kenney Park at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be at West Noble High School to provide free sports physicals to any West Noble student. The hours will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to get a physical. Appointments will last approximately 20 minutes. Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632) to schedule. Appointments are limited. A parent/guardian must be present if student is under the age of 18. Parkview will bill insurance if available but will not charge any amount to the individual regardless of insurance payment.
The Ligonier City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Stone’s Trace Society grounds in the brick house.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be at West Noble High School to provide free sports physicals to any West Noble student. The hours will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to get a physical. Appointments will last approximately 20 minutes. Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632) to schedule. Appointments are limited. A parent/guardian must be present if student is under the age of 18. Parkview will bill insurance if available but will not charge any amount to the individual regardless of insurance payment.
Wednesady, Aug. 28
The Ligonier Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Ligonier Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Friday, Sept. 6
Student Living History day at Stone’s Trace Historical Society.
Monday, Sept. 23
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Stone’s Trace Society grounds in the brick house.
Saturday, Oct. 5
A hearthside dinner will be available at Stone’s Trace Historical Society.
Monday, Oct. 28
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Stone’s Trace Society grounds in the brick house.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
The Ligonier Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Vintage Christmas will be available at Stone’s Trace Historical Society.
