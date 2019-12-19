It’s always good to practice gratitude, but sometimes, it can slap you in the face. It certainly did me about a week ago.
I was sitting in the middle of my living room floor wrapping Christmas gifts. I was tired, and Bobby was getting ready for bed. Mayla, the cat, was “helping” by laying on my wrapping paper and hiding her toys under the tree skirt.
I don’t know what it was about that night, but I got supremely annoyed with Mayla. Probably a combination of exhaustion, holiday stress and watching sharp little claws rip into my nice wrapping paper.
I shooed her, and she laid down to go to sleep. But, as I completed tying on bows, something else scurried across the floor.
A few feet from me, a little brown mouse had run out from underneath the couch and ran back in.
I jumped to my feet (Because the mouse was going to get me if I were sitting? I don’t know.) and called for Bobby to use his manly skills to get rid of the mouse as I climbed on top of his recliner.
His first words were, “Where’s the cat?”
Yeah, right, I thought, like the cat would ever catch a mouse. She’s never seen one in her life, even though she was born to mouser parents.
But, sure enough, when the mouse made his reappearance, Bobby and I woke her up and pointed at it frantically, trying to get her to notice. When she did, it was all she saw, and she had it in her teeth in a matter of seconds.
Is this what parents feel like when they see their kid make their first shot on their basketball team? I was overcome with pride of my cat literally just doing her job.
She was happy with herself, too, so much that she wanted to come rub on my leg while she still had the rodent in her mouth.
Surprisingly enough, this was a huge lesson in gratitude for me. I had been so annoyed with the cat, but her doing us a huge favor forced me to remember why I keep her around the house and how much her company really means to me.
Then, I started thinking about my apartment, our little home that, to Bobby and I, is the nicest place each of us have lived.
And I’m grateful for how the stars aligned for us to be able to live together right out of college and not sacrifice either of our careers to make it happen.
I’m grateful that we can afford to eat more than once a day like we had to in college, and I remind myself of how blessed I am to open my pantry and have food.
And, of course, I’m grateful we have each other and our dumb cat.
