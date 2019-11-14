LIGONIER — The West Noble School Board approved its master contract for teachers “with qualifications” in a 5 to 1 vote at its meeting Monday night. Dave Peterson cast the dissenting vote, citing concerns about the district’s ability to meet the financial obligations.
The master contract covers the current school year and the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Galen Mast noted two changes in the master contract’s final version: on page 6, eight sections were edited into seven sections; and on page 25, teacher pay levels begin at one instead of zero. Mast said the computer software didn’t recognize the zero.
“Everyone gets a number,” he said.
Some board members expressed dissatisfaction with the final definition of “level” in the contract, which was a concern at previous meetings. David Peterson and John Schwartz both said the definition is too subjective and open to interpretation.
“We tried to clean up the language to make a better document,” Mast said.
Mast said the current definition considers four factors in teacher pay for West Noble’s levels: years of experience, degrees held, additional education and whether the position applied for is an “in demand” position.
Board members questioned the process for fitting a teacher, new to the district, into West Noble’s levels, especially if the new teacher came from a wealthier district where pay was higher. Mast said he would review the teacher’s previous salary and West Noble’s salary levels and consult with the affected building principal to make the final decision on what West Noble level that teacher would be assigned.
In other business, Mast asked board members to share their ideas about the 2020-21 school calendar in a future meeting. The start date for the 2020-21 school year is likely to be near Aug. 14.
Mast also said committees of teachers and administrators are already at work in gathering information about what a six-period school day would look like at West Noble High School. Mast said adding more class periods to the day would help students fit more classes required for pathways to graduation.
Mast said he prefers a consistent schedule for all schools in terms of trimesters, quarters or semesters but said teachers should have input into the number of class periods per day.
“If you add periods, you take minutes from classes,” Mast said.
Treasurer Barbara Fought review the district’s cash flow and said there “no surprises” in the fund balances as 2019 draws to an end.
The board approved the retirement of West Noble Elementary teacher Carla Brumbaugh, effective Jan. 3, 2020. Brumbaugh has 32 years of service with the West Noble district.
The board accepted the resignations of bus monitor Donna Funk, effective Nov. 1; John Marano, high school fall assistant athletic director prior to the 2019-2020 school year; and Carole Matthews, high school special education team leader, effective Nov. 4.
Service agreements were approved with Larry “Chris” Cole, high school varsity volleyball coach, 74% of $3,059 ($2,263.66) due to termination on Sept. 29; Haley Richardson, high school varsity volleyball, 50% of remaining $795,34 ($397.67); Bill Lucas, high school varsity volleyball, 50% or remaining $795.34 ($397.67); Kathy Marano, high school homebound tutor at $32.50 per hour, and high school special education team leader at $1,050; Tyler Schuller, fall assistant athletic director, $2,081; John Marano, winter assistant athletic director, $2,601; and Kris Underwood, freshmen girls basketball coach, $2,416.
The board also approved service agreements with Staffmark employees Leah Gamble, high school food service manager at $11 per hour for 7.5 hours; and Jeanne Adkins, high school food service, $11 per hour for three hours per day.
Board president Travis Stohlman issued an invitation for teachers in the district to enroll their children in West Noble schools before adjourning the meeting at 7:35 p.m.
