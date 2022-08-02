KENDALLVILLE — The popular Teddy Bear Picnic, sponsored by the Community Learning Center, is Friday at 5:30 p.m. The picnic will change location this year, from the CLC to the Kendallville Public Library to take advantage of the live music in Bixler Lake Park for Food Truck Friday.
The event is geared toward children ages 4 to 7, but children of any age are welcome. The program is $10 and scholarships are available. Here is the link to sign up https://clcevents.eventcalendarapp.com/u/35349/173210
Children will make their picnic together and enjoy it on the hill behind the library, overlooking Bixler Lake.
For an older crowd, the CLC and the library are sponsoring a free movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” at The Strand Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The movie is based on the popular book by the same name.
Registration is required by visiting www.thecommunitylearningcenter .org and clicking on the “Events” button.
Exercise classes regularly take place at the community Learning Center. Here is the schedule:
Mondays and Wednesdays
Senior Strong: 9 a.m.; this class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Rock Steady Boxing: 1 p.m., for individuals experiencing Parkinson’s Disease. This unique program is based on training used by boxing professionals, adapted for for people with Parkinson’s. Regular exercises for stretching, balance and non-contact boxing are led by experienced trainings and coaches. The program is for men and women of all ages and levels of ability, helping them to fight their illness by providing fitness to improve quality of life.
Tuesdays and Thursdays:
Zumba: 5:15 p.m.; high energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Step: 6 p.m.; Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music specifically designed for the program.
Thursdays
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.; move your whole body through a complete series of yoga postures. Chair yoga assists in supporting individuals for a safe experience with a variety of seated and standing postures to increase flexibility
