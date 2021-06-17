CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council conducted the second of two required public hearings Tuesday night, in anticipation of applying for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant to upgrade the town’s water system.
In the hearing, Sandra Tamez of Region 3-A and engineer Daniel Royas of DLZ summarized the town’s water project, which will include major upgrades to the 2002 water treatment plant, rehabilitation of the 1974 water tower, and the replacement of large meters, 1-inch meters and residential meters.
Tamez reviewed the 700-point scoring system, with points earned in five categories. Royas reviewed the scope of the project, using a map that will be included in the application.
The total project cost is estimated to be $2.9 million with a successful OCRA grant application, or $3.5 million without the grant.
No members of the public offered comments during the 12-minute hearing during the regular council meeting. The council then reconvened in its regular meeting to approve several required resolutions for the OCRA application.
In other business, Royas presented a project summary for Community Crossing street improvements on Senior Way, from S.R. 5 south to the corporate limit, and Park Drive, from Baker Street west to the main park entrance. Both streets will be milled 3 to 4 inches and repaved with new asphalt. No storm sewer work is needed on either street. The project’s total cost is estimated at $130,000 with construction taking place in late summer 2022.
Town Marshal Mike Hatfield said the town’s new police vehicle is being outfitted with the required light bars and equipment, and is expected to be in service soon.
Hatfield reported 12 complaints in the past month, with one case involving a neighborhood dispute that led to the two parties throwing animal waste at each other. Hatfield said the owner of the roaming chickens was cited for allowing his poultry to run loose and the dog owner was ordered to keep his pet on his own property.
The council finished its meeting with approval of a utility bill adjustment of $278.28 due to a billing error.
