LIGONIER — Four-year-old Greyson Emmert got the gift of his dreams, but getting to be home with him is gift enough for mom Kate Emmert.
Right before Greyson turned 2, Kate found a lump on his side and took him to the emergency room at Parkview.
A CT scan sent the family to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis at 3 a.m., where they stayed for 11 days.
In September 2017, Greyson was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer.
When Kate and her husband got the news, they didn’t cry or feel anything for about 20 minutes except pure shock. Tears came after.
Thankfully, the diagnosis has a good outlook for kids who are treated.
“He got the tumor removed and the kidney,” Kate said, noting that the tumor was 6 centimeters long.
Greyson’s fight with cancer wasn’t over yet, though.
For the next 21 weeks, Greyson underwent chemotherapy — a time Kate said was “a blur” for her family.
Though Greyson’s memory of chemo is limited, Kate remembers it well, and indelible in her mind is changing his diapers then.
Because of chemotherapy, Greyson’s waste was toxic to people who were changing his diapers.
“The hardest part was knowing we had to double glove when we changed his diapers,” Kate said. “It was hard knowing we were putting something so harmful in his body that we couldn’t even touch it.”
Kate mentioned her reasoning might seem odd, but since his diagnosis, every bump and bruise Greyson gets from running and playing, she fears the worst.
“Any kind of bump and bruise it’s like, ‘I hope it’s not cancer,’” she said. “Even now, when my husband and I have something wrong with us, our minds just go to cancer.”
While Greyson was in chemotherapy, Kate found out she was pregnant with the couple’s now-two-year-old Eloise.
In her mind at the time, being blessed with another baby could have possibly been a bad omen for Greyson’s life.
“I was terrified that I was going to lose him through cancer, and God gave her to me as a gift,” Kate said.
Greyson made it, though, and is currently in remission, though he will have to be scanned for cancer periodically for the rest of his life.
And the Emmerts have all three children — Lincoln, 8, Greyson, now 4, and Eloise, 2.
Though chemotherapy was grueling for the Emmerts, a silver lining came in the form of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Greyson got to make a wish when he was 3. They gave him a first choice and a backup second choice if the first wasn’t possible.
For both choices, Greyson wanted a treehouse.
Kate said her family watches Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters” together, so his inspiration may have come from there.
What Greyson got was less of a treehouse and more of a boy’s dream hangout.
“It looks like a little tiny home, honestly,” Kate said.
The blue treehouse — painted Greyson’s favorite color — is complete with electricity, a loft and a projector screen.
Kate thanked Michael Kinder and Sons Construction that built most of the treehouse, M.Y. Insulation, Noble REMC and Big C Lumber.
“There will be many years of memories in the treehouse for Greyson and his siblings,” Kate said.
