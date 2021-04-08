April 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
April 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
April 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall
April 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
April 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m. Town Hall
April 20 — West Noble Primary Kindergarten Round-up, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 21 — West Noble Primary Kindergarten Round-up, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
April 26 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
April 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
April 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
May 7-8 — Ligonier Citywide Garage Sale
May 10 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
May 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office (Note the change to Tuesday)
May 12 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
May 15 — Ligonier Community Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodlawn Park. Enter at Lincolnway West near Ruth Stultz Preschool. Identification (utility bill and driver’s license) required. No curbside pickup.
May 18 — Cromwell Town Council 6 p.m., Town Hall
May 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
May 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
May 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
June 9 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
June 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
June 15 — Cromwell Town Council 6 p.m., Town Hall
June 21 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
June 23 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
June 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
