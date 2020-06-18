LIGONIER — When the Indiana Department of Health unveiled its COVID-19 zip code map, Ligonier sat at the highest percentage of people infected.
In the 46767 zip code, 1.35% of the population has been infected with COVID-19. So, out of the 8,564 residents, 116 have the virus.
Compare that to neighboring Kendallville — with nearly double Ligonier’s population at 15,062, it comes in second in Noble County’s infection rates, with 0.8% of the population having COVID-19.
So, despite having half the size of Kendallville, why does Ligonier’s COVID-19 rates outpace every other zip code in the county?
The answer boils down to a lack of social distancing, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said.
“A lot of social interaction that takes place without adequate social distancing appears to be a significant source of it,” Gaff said.
Nurse Practitioner Beatrice Lopez, who operates a Parkview clinic in Ligonier, elaborated that many people infected are of Hispanic ethnicity or Amish.
Lopez, a Hispanic woman herself, noted that there are multiple factors facing Hispanic people in Ligonier that make it more difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For one, the city’s Hispanic residents come from cultures where togetherness is key — gatherings, shared meals and celebrations are revered.
“I’m thinking (social distancing) is too difficult for some, because they’re too used to visiting each other so often,” Lopez said.
For example, Lopez had a patient who was Hispanic and was admitted to the hospital for a month. During her stay, she left and visited her children and grandchildren for their usual Sunday family time.
“Pretty much, every one of them has been sick,” Lopez said, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.
Another knock against social distancing is how the Hispanic population in Ligonier travels to work in industry in Elkhart County and Kendallville.
Lopez said she’s heard of some factories requiring people to come to work or be fired.
“That doesn’t help things,” she said.
In fact, both Ligonier and four zip codes in Elkhart County are listed on the statewide zip code map as part of Indiana’s top 50 Latino zip codes.
The high Amish population in recently mask-mandated LaGrange County bleeds south into Ligonier, too, which Lopez said have some of the same importance on family get-togethers that Hispanic populations do.
“I know there has been an increase in the Amish as well,” Lopez said.
To try to treat non-English speaking Hispanic people in Ligonier, Lopez works with the State Board of Health to relay COVID-19 information in Spanish.
Something has repeated to her patients is that even if you can’t see COVID-19’s spread, and although some may be infected but not show symptoms, it’s still a threat.
“The disease is real,” Lopez said.
Gaff also said the Avalon Village nursing home in Ligonier has not seen an outbreak among its residents. All of Avalon Village’s staff, however, is being tested in accordance with a statewide push to swab nursing home caretakers.
The results of those tests are not in yet, Gaff said.
