It’s a scary week, with COVID-19 confirmed here and (hopefully) fervent hand-washing taking place.
So, this week, I thought I would try to take everyone’s minds off of the virus and talk about something I’ve felt very strongly about recently.
Mac ’n’ cheese.
My thoughts on this were ignited when I was shopping at the Fresh Thyme market in Fort Wayne last weekend.
There, nearly everything was on sale, including boxes of Annie’s brand macaroni.
Priced at $1, which discounts 59 cents from the original price, It was flying off the shelves.
We picked up five boxes of the regular cheesy mac, the kind that looks like Kraft. I got five more boxes of the shells and white cheddar.
Now, I had heard about this shells and white cheddar before. I’ve seen people sing its praises on social media, heralding it the best boxed mac ever created.
Wondering what all the hype was about, I was very eager to try it.
So, this past weekend, I decided to put them to the test. First, I tried the shells and white cheddar for lunch on Saturday.
When I sat down to eat them, I was honestly blown away. Let’s start with the pasta itself.
Maybe I’m biased, but I went into this taste test already favoring shells over macaroni elbows. The shells’s shape and ridges have a more substantial bite, eat more like a meal and act like little bowls to hold the sauce.
So, shells and white cheddar 1, regular mac 0.
Moving on, let’s think about the flavor. The regular Annie’s macaroni tasted good, but could have used more je ne sais quoi.
It just didn’t wow me. But, I will say, in a taste test, I think I could tell Kraft macaroni apart from Annie’s. The Annie’s tastes more like real pasta and has a much better texture than Kraft.
But, to me, the taste between the regular macaroni and shells and white cheddar was no contest.
To analogize: the regular mac was like making a quesadilla at home by putting two tortillas on a pan and sprinkling cheese between them. It gets the job done, and it’s a little better than a sandwich, but not by much.
The shells and white cheddar was like going to a Mexican restaurant and getting a piping-hot quesadilla, complete with chips, salsa, guac and beans on the side.
Seriously. The shells and white cheddar was sufficiently salty, something the regular mac lacked, even though I made it with salted butter.
The white cheddar sauce was a little more thin than the regular mac sauce, but it coated the shells perfectly, and probably a little more simmering of the sauce or cornstarch would have made it thicken up a bit.
Another point for shells and white cheddar.
I must say, though, that the shells and white cheddar is far from the best macaroni I’ve ever had.
The best mac is, and I think this is a very American experience, the stuff your great aunt whoever totes to the family picnic.
It’s crunchy on the top and it’s been baked in the oven. The sauce is so thick you could probably plaster a wall with it, which is a good thing.
That mac takes the cake. But if you spot Annie’s on sale like I did, don’t miss your chance to scoop it up.
