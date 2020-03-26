(Editor’s Note: This is just a portion of Grace’s column about her time at The Advance Leader. For the full version, read online at kpcnews.com/advanceleader.)
The Advance Leader was a combination of the Ligonier Leader, owned and operated by Norm Davis, and The Cromwell Advance, owned and operated by Jim and Greta Wallace.
My father, George O. Witwer, KPC Media Group publisher emeritus and owner, purchased and combined them into one weekly publication coming out on Wednesdays. In those days KPC was Kendallville Publishing Company. Today, because of our much larger circulation area, I like to think of KPC as Keeping People Connected.
Norm Davis was named head of the composing department at KPC’s Kendallville office; Greta Wallace and I were co-editors of The Advance Leader, and Jim Wallace was head of advertising sales for the weekly and its shopper.
Some called it The Advanced Leader.
I didn’t correct people who spoke about The Advanced Leader because I like the word advanced.
I tried not to let Advanced slip into print, although other typos or not well-thought-out words or phrases did slip into print.
In a page one West Noble school board story, Greta Wallace’s “a whopping pay increase” for teachers appeared ... in a headline, no less, as I remember.
Both the school board and Ligonier City Council met on Monday nights. Jim Wallace covered the Ligonier council. One of his stories ended something like this: “And as I was tired and sleepy, I left the meeting ...”
We would finalize the front page after those meetings, putting The Advance Leader to bed, as they say, well after midnight. Terry helped me paste up the paper in Kendallville, and sometimes Jim and Greta were there, too.
Once a fatigued typesetter, after many, many column inches of correspondents’ “chicken dinner news,” discovered more news from Ligonier correspondent Eleanor Dull. The typesetter titled the rest “more Dull news ...”
But I get ahead of myself. In 1975 I graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and French. As I remember, I worked at The Advance Leader until our first child, Dorothy, was born in 1979; then I became part-time for The News Sun.
Dad needed me immediately in the spring of 1975, but I was committed to spend the summer of 1975 at The Indianapolis Star as a Pulliam Fellow. During my absence, Dave Kurtz headed The Advance Leader. We owe him an immense debt of gratitude.
Although I enjoyed my time in Indianapolis, I was very grateful to return to Noble County. In Indianapolis I learned I was not a big city journalist.
At the state’s largest newspaper, my desk was in a huge newsroom isolated from the city on an upper floor.
We reporters used carbon paper to create copies of everything we wrote because each story went through three or four editors or proofreaders. Instead of copying/cutting/pasting on a computer as we do today we literally cut stories apart and glued pieces of paper together.
From the largest newspaper in the state, I went to one of the smallest. From having three or four or more proofreaders and editors I had none.
From isolation in Indy, I went to living in something like a goldfish bowl on Cavin Street, Ligonier’s main street.
The high-ceilinged, spacious and airy office also served as reception area and advertising sales office. It got very cold and drafty in the winter, especially with the front door opening and closing all the time.
The office wall facing Cavin Street was 90 percent glass, so we were in view of and had a view of the heart of downtown.
Dad had wanted me to have an apartment over the office but Mom had heard of shootings at the bar next door so she vetoed the idea. I lived at home in Kendallville, until Terry and I got married. Long talks with Dad in the evenings and Terry on the weekends, recounting the happenings, were highlights of that time period. I wish I could remember the stories I shared.
A bakery was down the street and our receptionist Kathy brought in fresh doughnuts almost every morning. The bar beside us provided drama and sometimes sad scenes, such as children and/or pets left in a car while adults were imbibing.
The front door welcomed people coming in almost continuously to pay for subscriptions, drop off, usually hand-written, news items; place classified ads, pay cable TV bills and/or just to see how things were going or maybe sell something like Girl Scout cookies.
Every day with Jim and Greta was full of challenges, surprises, characters, laughter and more.
Engaging, happy-go-lucky, salt-of-the-earth, those words describe Jim. He was a natural salesman and could, would and did strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. He would help anyone, anywhere.
Jim and Greta were chain smokers. Both had a wonderful sense of humor.
Jim, who sold both job printing and advertising, had worked for his father-in-law, Don Robbins, before joining KPC. Jim wrote ad copy on napkins or any other scrap of paper available and then dictated to Greta or Kathy.
Jim also dictated his news and sports stories to Greta, me or anyone else who was available. Greta was his rock.
Cliff Pettit’s grocery store was across the street. Grocery store advertising was essential to the survival of small newspapers, such as The Advance Leader. One horror I remember was when a production mistake resulted in pictures of all cuts of green meat — rather than red — in the grocery ad. I don’t know who was more livid, Cliff or Jim.
Diane helped Greta and me with typesetting.
Making regular appearances were our high school reporters Jim Grim and Roxanne Addis, ad salesman Tom Prickett, a humor columnist named Nancy from Syracuse; George Cochran an elderly columnist with voluminous scrapbooks ... and many more.
Some of the people and events I especially remember:
• Ligonier Mayor “Doc” Warren and the Ligonier, Pennsylvania Mayor Chick Cicconi. The U.S. has only two cities named Ligonier, and a friendship between the two cities was established. During a road trip, Terry and I spent a night in their home in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, and toured the area.
• Charlie Pumpkin and the annual October Pumpkin Fantasyland.
• Nancy, the aforementioned humor columnist. She and I were invited to soar over Lake Wawasee in a completely open two-passenger “Breezy” airplane. I went up first. Then Nancy and one of her young, eager boys went up. He was chewing a wad of bubble gum and wearing glasses. When they returned he had bubble gum all over his glasses.
• Adventures during the blizzard of January 1978 and hearing about snowmobile runs to deliver essentials like birth control pills.
• Politicians state Rep. Elbert Roe, state Rep. Ellsworth “Pete” Peterson (who was very upset when I said “Peterson boasts experience” in a headline — I had not considered that the headline could have a negative connotation) and Judge Jerry Carson of Wolf Lake. I featured Judge Carson’s lovely young wife, and mother of four, in my weekly “What’s Cooking” column.
• Strawberry Valley Days and the free Labor Day pancake breakfast that drew politicians from around the state. No other Labor Day location in the state could draw a crowd of more than 1,000 at 7 a.m., so every Labor Day, as the campaign season kicked off, many politicians from around the state began the day working the line in Ligonier.
Don Robbins published the Cromwell paper for 40 years, taking over shortly after the death of his father, Forrest, who founded the publication in 1912. He retired when he sold the business to his son-in-law, and died not long after, shortly before the sale of The Cromwell Advance. His wife, Mary Bernice ‘’B’’ Robbins, had assisted him with the business. B Robbins, who was the 2001 Cromwell Co-Citizen of the Year, died in 2005.
Jim and Greta also have passed away, Greta in 2011 and Jim in 2013.
Their son, their youngest child, was named Rock. Their lovely daughters were Robin, Ren and Ranell. They often popped into the office and performed errands for Jim and Greta. Robin died in her 20s, several years after a tragic auto accident.
Greta was on the Cromwell town board for many years and also served as its president. She was a wonderful cook.
Jim was in numerous organizations, served 31 years as a volunteer fireman and was awarded an honorary letter from West Noble High School because of his support for sports. He was a gifted artist and an avid outdoorsman.
A project that helped me get to know the area was the weekly “What’s Cooking” column I started after I returned from Indianapolis. Despite being directionally dyslexic, my self-diagnosis for my tendency to get lost on country roads and city streets, I managed to meet (usually in out-of-the-way locations) many lovely people.
Often the people I interviewed gave me their recipes on recipe cards. I saved many of them — but unfortunately their names aren’t on most of the cards. But here is a good recipe from my card file that has a name with it: Janet Lortie.
Enjoy!
GERMAN APPLE CAKE (Janet Lortie)
2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups cooking oil
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped nuts
3 eggs
3 cups chopped fresh apple
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
Mix sugar and oil; add one egg at a time, beating after each addition. Sift dry ingredients together with first mixture, thoroughly but not too much. Add nuts and fold in apples.
Bake in an angel food (that is crossed out and replaced with bundt) pan one hour at 350-375. Cool in pan.
Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup Milnot, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and bring to a boil. Pour over cake when serving.
Most people don’t have Milnot (similar to evaporated milk) so I googled substitutes and got this: A simple combination of milk and half-and-half can fill in as an evaporated milk substitute in many recipes. Mix 3/4 cup of regular milk with 1/4 cup of half-and-half for every cup of evaporated milk you need.
Talking about Milnot reminds me just how long ago these memories are from and how much our world has changed.
May God be with you during this time of uncertainty.
