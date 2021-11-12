LIGONIER —Theatre33 will host a “Saddle-Up & Yee-Hah!” S.C.E.NE. Camp at West Noble High School Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19, from 3:30 to 5:20 p.m. each day.
The registration form is due today and is available on the school’s website. Registration forms and payments may be dropped off at the middle school or high school offices.
S.C.E.N.E. Camp — Stage Crews Encouraging New Entertainers — is open to all students in grades 5-8. The workshop’s goal is to provide a fun experience, boost self-confidence, encourage self-expression and foster an appreciation for the dramatic arts.
Each child will have mentors from Theatre33, a cool T-shirt and snacks.
The fees are $25 for a family discount, $40 for two children, and $50 for three children. Checks should be made payable to West Noble High School.
Shuttle buses are available from the middle school to the high school. Theatre33 members will greet campers at the high school. Campers may be picked up at the high school’s main entrance after camp.
Contact Amy Dreibelbis at 260-894-3191, extension 3514, or email dreibelbisa@westnoble.k12.in.us for more information.
