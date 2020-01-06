LIGONIER — A Ligonier man is facing a Level 2 felony meth dealing charge after being pulled over in a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.
Moises Flores-Navarro, 46, was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Police allege they found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash from Flores-Navarro during the traffic stop.
He could face a potential penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison if convicted of the Level 2 felony count.
According to court documents, on Jan. 1, Ligonier Police Officer Joshua Halsey stopped a vehicle in the area of C.R. 1200W and C.R. 450N for driving left of center and a broken tail light. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle allegedly did not have a license, but identified himself as Moises Flores.
While conducting the traffic stop, Halsey said Flores-Navarro tried to put his hands in his pockets and was asked not to. Although he had been patted down for weapons, Halsey indicated in court documents that the hand movements made him feel “very nervous,” so he asked Flores-Navarro to put his hands on the hood of the car. At one point, Flores-Navarro raised his hands off the hood and was told to place his palms back on the vehicle, court documents state.
Halsey retrieved his K-9 partner Sam from his vehicle to sniff for drugs, to which the dog alerted to the smell of narcotics, according to court documents.
After the dog alerted, Flores-Navarro indicated he had a “tweeker,” cocaine, in his left pocket, but that it was not his and he was taking it to a friend. Halsey recovered a small plastic baggie, weighing approximately 1.1 grams, that field-tested positive as cocaine.
After cuffing Flores-Navarro, Halsey also allegedly found a plastic baggie in his coat pocket containing 3.9 grams of a rock-like substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine.
With the assistance of another officer after a search of Flores-Navarro and his vehicle, they recovered more than $4,400 in cash.
After leaving the scene to head to the Noble County Jail, Halsey was radioed that officers had found another plastic baggie in the area Upon return, officers collected the second bag, which allegedly contained another 17.8 grams of methamphetamine.
The 21.7 grams of methamphetamine would account for approximately 85 doses of the drug.
