LIGONIER — The West Noble school board danced the two-step around the idea of a six-period school day before approving it at the very end of its meeting Monday night.
Board members said they still had concerns after high school principal Greg Baker presented information about the pros and cons of a six-period day. The first motion to approve the change to six periods died for lack of a second, and the board moved on to other business.
Then just before the meeting adjourned, board member Todd Moore made the motion to approve a six-period day, seconded by Joe Hutsell. That motion carried 5 to 1, with David Peterson casting the “no” vote. Board member Joshua Vargas was absent.
Students currently have a five-period day plus a 25-minute homeroom on a trimester calendar.
Baker said the six-period day will help meet requirements of the new pathways to graduation. Among the advantages are more class choices for students, more electives can be offered, more academic support for students, more opportunity for remediation, and the potential to increase the graduation rate.
The disadvantages include a shorter class period, no homeroom or having homeroom only one time per week, and the effects on dual-credit college classes now being offered.
Peterson questioned whether dual-credit classes would be lost in the change, because West Noble must work with outside institutions such as Ivy Tech to offer them. He said dual-credit classes save money for students furthering their education.
Baker assured Peterson that dual-credit classes will continue under a six-period school day.
Superintendent Galen Mast said the current teaching staff is adequate for handling the change to a six-period day, but teacher assignments may be shifted.
In other business, the school board approved the payment for a new student information system, Skyward. The system is used for data gathering, parent communications, parents’ access to information, scheduling, attendance, lunch balances and customer service. The transition will take place in phases over the next few months to be fully in place by July.
Treasurer Barbara Fought said the one-time payment for the conversion will be picked up by the Rainy Day Fund.
Fought also reviewed the 2020 approved budget and the Education and Operation funds for November. She said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance slashed the Operation Fund by more than $2 million. The district has until Dec. 23 to agree with DLGF or contest the cut.
Fought said the “circuit breaker” for taxes increased by 15%, and the second factor was some 2019 transfers of appropriations. She said the district will have to do additional appropriations in 2020 if the proposed cut stands.
The approved personnel agenda included a leave from Jan. 6, 2020, to the end of the school year for West Noble Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tara Wicklund; Timothy Rigsby starting with Staffmark as the third-shift high school custodian at $11 per hour; and service agreements for Danielle Long, middle school homebound tutor, $35 per hour; Adam Tomlinson and Kevin Becker, middle school homebound tutor, $32.50 per hour; Kristin Terry, high school homebound tutor, $35 per hour; Aimee Show, Ben Shaw and Charles Grady, high school homebound tutors at $32.50 per hour; Joy Wert, primary school first grade team leader, $1,050; Suzanne Bohde, primary school kindergarten team leader, $1,050; Sarah Bollet, high school color guard sponsor, $502; Haley Fulkerson, high school fall cheerleading sponsor, $1,130, and winter cheerleading sponsor, $1,130; Erik Mawhorter, high school weight room training, second trimester, $1,050; Kris Kinel, high school spring assistant athletic director, $1,561; Rich Click, high school head girls varsity softball coach, $3,382; Rebecca Meyer, high school girls varsity tennis coach, $2,256; Tom Marsh, middle school head wrestling coach, $1,292; Wes Weimer, middle school assistant wrestling coach, $826; Julie Replogle, middle school head gymnastics coach, $1,211; Brian Shepherd, middle school sixth grade girls basketball, $1,050; Krista Custer, middle school seventh grade girls basketball, $1,813; and Kris Underwood, middle school eighth grade girls basketball, $1,813.
The school board reappointed Carmen Gierhan to serve on the Ligonier Public Library board of trustees. She is the current president of the library board.
