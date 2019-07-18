LIGONIER — Ligonier isn’t the site of a movie, is it?
Over the past week, rather large sink holes have been spotted throughout the city. One is even 6-feet deep.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager Kenney Sprague said there were three sink holes that were worrisome, but they located the problems and have fixed them all. The pavement will be added into the holes in later months though.
“We have some areas where some of the pipes on some of the structures are getting old, they’re aging,” Sprague said. “Sometimes they will have small leaks where they will let water in from the outside. What happens when you get as much rain as we had, water finds its way through.”
Once that happens, Sprague said that it washes the dirt out that is underneath the pavement, but it will not show until the pavement gets some weight on it. He said these holes that are created are called sink holes or suck holes because it pulls the dirt away.
When the holes occur, it is a pretty abrupt phenomenon. The hole will be bigger underneath than it in on top. But this usually does not happen unless an area gets a great deal of rain, and in the past few weeks, Ligonier has seen its fair share.
“The rain kind of drained it out and then it showed where the holes were,” Sprague said.
There were three holes in the city this summer. Normally, according to Sprague, there are about one or two throughout the year.
“The biggest one that showed up was in the middle of an intersection, it was about 6-feet deep and 4- or 5-feet around,” Sprague said. “The other one we had was about 3-feet deep and 2-feet around.”
The bigger hole was at the intersection of Joy Street and Cavin Street. They are still being worked on, but the issues have been fixed in the structures themselves. The pavement repair is all that is left to complete, but this might not be completely finished for a few months.
“It takes time to do that,” Sprague said. “Once we get the issue fixed to where it’s not leaking anymore, we like to wait to see if it’s going to start again to see if we missed something. Then we will come back and fix it correctly a few months later.”
The holes are now filled with gravel. If there are no more issues with the pavement, the city will fill the holes with asphalt. Sprague said this will be completed before the weather gets cold again.
“We are just waiting to see what happens if we get another good rain,” Sprague said.
