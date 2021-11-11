LIGONIER — West Noble school board members received a technology lesson on internet filters from district technology director Michael Burke at Monday’s brief meeting.
Burke said he is applying for an e-rate program that helps schools with internet costs, with the program paying 80% of the bill. An explanation of internet filters at a public meeting is a requirement of the application process.
Burke said internet filters limit students’ access to several social media, networking platforms and apps on their school-issued Chromebooks.
There are four categories of restrictions: staff, groups of students by building, a restricted level, and a “restricted severe” group. Burke monitors students by grade level — high school, middle school or elementary — rather than by students’ ages.
Students’ computers are blocked from access to social networking platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, but the filter does allow students to use Instagram for class communication, Burke said.
The filters work even when students take their Chromebooks home. The filters also catch phrases that are inappropriate such as hate speech, threats, bullying or sexual harassment.
In a related topic, the board approved the district’s application for the Common School Loan to replace student Chromebooks and staff desktop computers. Superintendent Galen Mast said the loan program allows schools to replace technology devices in a systematic way, without the Operations Fund taking a major hit.
West Noble staff members filled the seats in the audience to see the board approve a two-year master contract without additional discussion. Mast had said at the Oct. 25 board meeting that the contract language had few changes from the previous two-year contract.
New items in the contract are raising the minimum salary of first-year teachers to $40,000, paid-time-off days, reopening of negotiations if circumstances change, and a credit system for teachers who fill in as substitutes for others who need time off.
Board president Joe Hutsell thanked the teachers in the room for their copperative work with the board and administration to craft the master contract.
The board granted two professional leave requests for Superintendent Mast. He will attend a National Forum on Dec. 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas, and a superintendent’s conference on Feb. 17-19, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
The board received copies of the district’s bus driver handbook to read for its annual review, before the handbook is considered for approval at a future meeting.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes.
Resignations: Erica Yost, high school physical education teacher, effective Nov. 9; Maria Pinales, middle school social worker, effective Dec. 8; and Lee “Stan” Loos, district director of maintenance and facilities, effect Dec. 16, 2022.
Leaves: Richard Moser, activity bus driver, effective Nov. 10 through Jan. 3, 2022.
Certified: Alyssa Baumgartner, high school physical education teacher, effective Nov. 11, 122 days at $14,500; and Joy Wilson, high school health education teacher, effective Nov. 11, 122 days at $12,500.
Classified: Bonnie Isaac, middle school food service manager, effective Nov. 1.
Service agreements: Waunita “Sue” Patrick, high school fall play assistant, $646; and Audree Ritchie, high school National Honor Society sponsor, $502.
Other: Joleen Rose, transportation new rate increase to $22,800.
