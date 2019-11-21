LIGONIER — Decked out in her head-to-toe purple, a birthday girl sash and her “Kay” pin, Ligonier’s newest centenarian was the star of the show.
Catheleen “Kay” Hayes celebrated one century of being alive at the Avalon Village nursing home in Ligonier Friday.
If that doesn’t seem like a long time, think about this: 1919, the year Hayes was born, was also the year that women won the right to vote.
To mark the occasion, staff at Avalon Village had birthday cake, presents, balloons, lemonade and coffee for all the residents and nurses.
Police Chief Bryan Shearer and Mayor Patty Fisel also made an appearance, visiting with Hayes and getting a big grin from her.
Fisel said she’s known Hayes for as long as she can remember. Her family used to go to Miller Jones shoe store, the business Hayes and her husband owned and operated for about 37 years.
“I think it’s wonderful to live in a smaller community where we can know each other,” Fisel said.
That shoe store is one reason why Hayes says she has lived so long — hard work, and not being lazy, she’s told people.
She used to run the store by herself when her husband served in the military, her niece Dee Mehl said.
“She hired and stoked the fires, came in in the morning and ran the shoe store, and then, she’d walk over to her little apartment, and then the next day, she do it all over again until he came home,” Mehl said.
She still has that hard-working attitude, too. One of her nurses at Avalon Village shared during her party that, when she offered to push her somewhere in her wheelchair, Hayes responded and said she would push herself.
After all, she didn’t get to be 100 having people push her around, she said.
Mehl said another one of her secrets to living to 100 is that, years ago, she drank from the fountain of youth — the real one in Florida — when she visited her husband, who was stationed near there.
She’s also told staff at Avalon Village that to live long, one has to eat and stay healthy, which she puts into practice by drinking Ensure day in and day out.
Her nursing staff said they were concerned at first about it, but after her doctor said it was fine, they let her indulge as much as she wanted.
Something she enjoyed in her younger days was to knit sweaters for teddy bears and give them to kids as gifts.
“She is just one great lady,” Fisel said.
