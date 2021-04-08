LIGONIER — “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance is the book choice for the Novel Points book discussion April 26 at 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Public Library.
Adults may pick up copies of the book at the adult desk to read before the discussion.
“Hillbilly Elegy” is a powerful memoir of the decline of America’s white working class in a poor Rust Belt town. Author Vance, a former Marine and Yale Law School graduate, shares his story of growing up poor, along with a broader analysis of the decline of the white working class in America over a span of 40 years. His book has its fair share of humor and colorful characters, but it also paints a true picture of how upward mobility feels and what it means when a large segment of America loses the American dream.
A program celebrating unicorns is today at 4:30 p.m. for children. Call the library to attend the program.
Other activities scheduled at the library for April are:
StoryWalk opens to the public for the season at G. Martin Kenney Park with “Sleeping Beauty” by David Roberts. Readers will follow the modern-day retelling of the classic story through more than 16 stations, beginning near Jenny Thompson Gardens and following the mile-long trail. Complete activities at each station and sign the guest book at the end by scanning the QR code. The story is available through the end of May.
“Pizza Garden in a Box” can be picked up at the children’s desk while supplies last. The kit includes a seed sprouting container, seeds for tomatoes, oregano and basil plants, and a recipe for pizza sauce.
Storytime will now be held only on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Social distancing is practiced and everyone older than age 8 must wear a mask at this time.
Bunny Nose kits are available for pickup in the children’s department.
“Daffodil Art” for children will be held April 15 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
“Rainbow Night” will offer multiple rainbow-themed projects on April 22 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Children may stop in April 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to create their own art with perler beads. This is a stop-in-and-go program, and new registration is required.
Looking ahead to May, the library will have a plant and rummage sale on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with Ligonier’s Citywide Garage Sale. The library will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor plants for sale. Patrons may also donate household items or plant starts any time before May 7 to benefit the library.
