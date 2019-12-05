LIGONIER — West Noble schools will celebrate the holiday season with several concerts and programs before Christmas vacation begins.
West Noble High School musicians will present a band and orchestra concert on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Singers from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades and the high school will present a winter choir concert on Wednesday. Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. in Charger Hall at West Noble Middle School.
West Noble Elementary students will collect nonperishable food items until Dec. 19. Items most needed are canned corn, green beans, pancake mix, cereal, box dinners and peanut butter.
Parents are invited to Christmas at West Noble Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2:15 p.m. Parents should arrive by 2 p.m. and enter through the west doors. Activities with their students begin promptly at 2:15 p.m.
Families will use skills in math, reading and writing as they rotate through five Christmas stations for games (following directions), art (following directions), snack making (following directions and measurements), letter writing to Santa (letter writing skills) and a visit with Santa.
The Penguin Patch will be open for shopping from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents who return their RSVP form by Friday, Dec. 6, will have their child’s name entered into a drawing for a door prize.
West Noble Primary will host “Cookies with Santa” on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Little Leaders also served as bell ringers for the Salvation Army at Owen’s supermarket the week of Dec. 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.