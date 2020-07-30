LIGONIER — Out of an abundance of caution, the Ligonier Recreation Center’s senior fitness classes won’t start back up until this fall.
Park Director Travis Brimhall said that the start of classes is timed up with the beginning of September because that would be the next round that would leave room for another set of classes to happen before the end of the year.
The Recreation Center is also closed for the time being for the same reason senior fitness hasn’t been happening.
Brimhall said about 45-50% of the Recreation Center’s members are more than 55 years old, and regulars are sometimes older.
“Some of them are in their 80s, and they’re usually in there every day of the week,” Brimhall said.
Of course, this places many members into a high-risk group for having complications if they are infected with COVID-19.
And, Brimhall said, outside of senior fitness classes, walking around the track and chatting was a big part of some older members’ communities.
“To me, that’s just as important as lifting weights and walking the track,” Brimhall said.
But, it’s important to Brimhall to make sure reopening is done responsibly.
“Hopefully we can get them back in there before the weather starts to turn,” Brimhall said.
