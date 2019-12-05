LIGONIER — Santa will take a break from Christmas preparations and come to Main Street this week to visit in Ligonier.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, families can come to the Ligonier Fire Station to have breakfast with the big man.
The all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage meal is offered at a free will donation, all of the proceeds of which go to the fire department’s Christmas family.
The breakfast runs from 7-11 a.m., and Santa should be arriving around 9 a.m.
After filling up on pancakes, families can go across the street to the Ligonier Public Library to meet a live reindeer.
Since the team that pulls the sleigh is almost as famous as Kris Kringle himself, kids can take pictures with the reindeer for free.
Santa’s reindeer will be at the library waiting to meet people from 8:30-10:30 Saturday morning.
