Share your news
KENDALLVILLE — Send your news to us!
The Advance Leader page in the News Sun publishes local news from the communities of Ligonier, Cromwell, Wawaka, and Kimmell. West Noble schools, and other organizations in western Noble County.
The Advance Leader page is published every Thursday in print and online.
To submit your news, email reporter Sheryl Prentice at sprentice@kpcmedia.com or call her at 347-0400. ext. 1134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.