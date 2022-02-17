LIGONIER — West Noble’s calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years were approved Monday, with only minor tweaking by board members.
The future calendars updated dates but followed the same general structure as the current calendar. Superintendent Galen Mast noted that there is no school on Parent-Teacher Conference days in October, allowing teachers to better accommodate parents’ work schedules.
Graduation dates for each school year will be determined closer to the event. Mast said preferences for a Friday night or Sunday afternoon ceremony vary among families of that year’s seniors.
The 2022-23 calendar was approved with no changes.
On the 2023-24 calendar, board member Joe Saggars questioned the split-week dates for Christmas break. Because Christmas 2023 falls on a Monday, the proposed holiday break created partial weeks before and after Christmas.
Saggars said a whole weekend of vacation is lost when school resumes mid-week after New Year’s Day. He suggested students attend classes the whole week preceding Christmas, until Dec. 22, and returning to class Jan. 8. Christmas break would then be two whole weeks, bookended by the weekends.
The board agreed, and approved the 2023-24 calendar with the changed dates.
The board granted permission for two field trips in March. Teri Kruger and Sara Bengston will take about 13 students to Indianapolis for the Business Professionals of America State Conference on March 13-15. Jenna Risedorph will take four students to Muncie on March 6-8 for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America state competition.
The board agreed to reappoint Bev Huntsman to the board of trustees for the Noble County Public Library. Huntsman’s appointment to a fourth four-year term must also be approved by East Noble school district and Green Township officials. Library trustees are limited to four terms.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignation: Magdalene Nelson, middle school food service, effective Feb. 7
Leaves: Kirstin Alles, primary school leave of absence, Feb. 14 to April 11; Sandra Clouse, high school leave of absence-FMLA, Feb. 15 to the end of the school year; and Jennifer Schiffli, elementary school leave of absence-FMLA, Feb. 25 to April 1.
Service agreements: Patrick Hicks, high school boys golf head coach.
