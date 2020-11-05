WOLF LAKE —It takes a lot of work, patience, and time to restore ecosystems to what they once were. But that is no secret to Bill Minter, Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center’s director of land management.
The “Restoration History of Merry Lea” program, to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will unveil the restoration story of some of the diverse ecosystems around Merry Lea. Participants will join Bill Minter on a hike to learn about the changes Merry Lea’s wetlands and woodlands have undergone in the last several decades.
There will be time spent outdoors walking through these ecosystems, identifying some of the plants they represent, and observing and learning together. Merry Lea has implemented several protocols to ensure this program is safe for all participants, including requiring face masks.
This program is designed for adult audiences. Space is limited and registration is required. Please visit the center’s website www.goshen.edu/merrylea for more information and to register. Cost is $10 per adult.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
