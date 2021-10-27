LIGONIER — Updated plans to change a 90-degree curve near the Elkhart River to something smoother and farther from the water have been submitted to the state and Noble County is in line to get the project done early if money is available.
At Monday's Noble County Commissioners meeting, highway engineer Zack Smith said that Stage 2 plans for the planned realignment of C.R. 700W and Ball Road had been submitted last Friday and that the project remains on track.
Noble County is looking to realign the road after a tragic Feb. 11, 2019, accident when a Ligonier man's vehicle slid off the icy and snowy roadway and into the nearby river. The car filled up with water and the man, JJ Reyes, and his two teenage daughters, Zulia, 15, and Valeria, 13, died in the icy water.
C.R. 700W and Ball Road are joined by a nearly 90-degree curve and that curve is very close to the nearby riverbank of the Elkhart River.
Noble County initially designed a $1.41 million project that would create a more drastic realignment and take the pavement far away from the river, but the state rejected the plan because of its cost compared to its expected benefit.
Noble County came back with a less drastic design that would move the curve away from the river by about 30 feet and make it wider, while also adding stop signs to force drivers to slow down in hopes of avoiding entering the area too fast and potentially sliding off. That project came with a price tag of about $612,000 and was agreeable to the state.
“It's continuing on a good schedule,” Smith said. “We'll be ready to move ahead of time if funds become available early.”
The county is receiving a 90% grant with 10% match since the project is safety related, with the funding scheduled for fiscal year 2025, meaning construction could start as early as July 2024.
The project could happen sooner if funding frees up and Noble County is ready in the pipeline.
