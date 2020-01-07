ALBION — If the county bonds for a proposed $15 million to build county government annex and remodel the courthouse in Albion, the dollar impact to taxpayers will be relatively small.
Most homeowners would only see their tax bill go up by a couple dollars per year, while even farmers and businesses wouldn’t suffer a huge burden in comparison to other borrowing projects.
Noble County Council member Tom Janes said Monday at the council’s meeting that he had been asked by local farmers what the potential tax impact of a new annex building would be. Janes said Monday that he couldn’t provide them a number, because he wasn’t sure.
Last month, financial consultant Jeff Peters had provided an estimate to the council members of the tax rate as well as the impact to an average homeowner, but not to farmland.
However, knowing the estimated bond rate makes that figure easy to calculate.
If the county were to bond right up to $15 million for the project — a number county leaders have been trying to stay under in order to avoid triggering a countywide referendum on the project — a 20-year bond would result in a debt service tax rate of about 4.33 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That would be about one-tenth of the county’s current tax rate, which is 41.29 cents per $100 for 2020, and just a small portion of a person’s overall tax rate.
Since final tax rates are determined by adding rates of all overlapping units of government — county, city/town, school, library, township and solid waste district — total rates range from a low of $1.35 in Albion Township to $3.51 in Cromwell.
But, there’s even more good news for taxpayers when it comes to this project. By the time the county borrows for the annex project, an old bond that was taken out in order to build a new garage at the Noble County Highway Department will also be paid off. The debt service rate on that bond is 1.32 cents in 2020.
That means, effectively the county tax rate would increase by only 3.01 cents.
So what impact would that actually have in practice?
Homeowners would see very small increases, because they receive significant deductions in the tax calculation process.
A person with a $75,000 home would see an increase of about $4 annually; a $100,000 home’s taxes would go up around $8; a $150,000 home would be about $15.75 and a $200,000 home would increase about $23.50 per year.
In total, home owners would see their annual tax bill increase by about 1.75%.
For farmland and business property, it’s a little different. Unlike homesteads, those properties don’t get deductions in their assessed values, so tax impacts are a little greater.
But at an increase of 3.01 cents per $100, calculating the impact is pretty easy. For every $100,000 of assessed value, farmers or business owners would be subject to an additional $30.10 in taxes.
So, pulling an actual example of an 80-acre tract of farmland in Perry Township — which Janes represents — that is assessed at $87,400, that farmer would pay an additional $26.31 per year for that parcel.
The total tax bill on that 80 acres of farmland in 2019 was $1,564.
Although those dollar increases add up, property owners should keep in mind that the proposed county tax increase would be extremely small, especially in comparison to other government debt.
For example, East Noble has a debt service rate of 12.4 cents, Central Noble has debt of 25.5 cents and West Noble has a debt rate of 37 cents.
It’s not unusual for total tax rates to fluctuate up or down a few cents per year due to changes in assessed values and government budgets and a 3-cent swing is not unusual just in normal year-to-year operations even without new borrowing.
The reason why Noble County can borrow $15 million with a relatively small impact is because the county draws taxes from every piece of property in Noble County, which have a total assessed value of $2.28 billion in 2020.
Because of that wide tax base, even large changes in spending have relatively small tax impact because it’s spread out across literally everyone in the county.
Smaller units of government, however, don’t have nearly as large of a tax base. Kendallville’s total assessed value, in comparison, is just $400 million, while Ligonier has $150 million in total value.
County council members discussed the bond in detail Monday, with the general consensus of the seven-member board being they hope to complete the project as prudently as possible.
“This is important enough to do and we’re going to be responsible enough to our citizens to do this as efficiently as possible to cost as little possible,” council member George Bennett said.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman, who was also in attendance Monday, said it gives him “heartburn” to have to ask taxpayers to foot a bond for this project, but that something has to finally get done.
“It’s come time we have to do something. It would be a lot less heartburn to kick the can down the street,” Leatherman said. “I can’t ignore that we have to do something. I don’t want to do it, but I want to do it in the least cost the taxpayers, to the citizens, that we can, but get done what we need to get done and prepare for 20, 30, 40 years in the future. I can’t turn a blind eye to the future.”
